MILFORD, Conn. (CBS) – Up to 1 million subs are being given away free today as part of a new “Eat Fresh Refresh” program.

At participating restaurants, the first 50 customers who come in Tuesday and ask for a free sub will get a free six-inch Turkey Cali Fresh sub, the chain said.

The Turkey Cali Fresh subs include oven-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked bacon, smashed avocado, mozzarella, mayo, spinach, red onion, and tomatoes on one of Subway’s new breads, Hearty Multigrain.