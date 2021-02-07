Super Bowl Sunday brings big boost to East Lansing pizza business

EAST LANINSG, Mich. (WLNS)—From adding toppings to extra staff members, it’s all to keep up with phone lines that keep ringing on the busiest pizza day of the year.

“We are happy to have events like this so that people can order more pizza. It’s nice to have people order from local businesses to support local businesses,” said Co-Owner of Georgio’s Pizza,Vackis Nicolaou.

Research from the National Retail Federations says, almost 14 billion dollars will be spent on delivery and takeout by the time the day is over. It’s a pandemic boost for Nicolau who says, while deliveries are up the lack of dining in is still hurting their pockets.

“Our deliveries are picking up, and our deliveries have doubled, but still not enough to compensate for losing almost half of the business overall.”

That’s why every order from the community today means something extra special for small businesses like his.

“It is the backbone of the local economy. I think everyone should come and support local businesses.”

Georgios says they are well on their way to reaching their goal of doubling their sales today, helping them stay in business for decades to come.

“We’re here to stay,” said Nicolau.