Supporters plan 2.23 mile run to honor man killed while jogging

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Runners, walkers and joggers in mid-Michigan will join a nationwide effort to run 2.23 miles on Friday.

The distance represents the date Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia. May 8th would have been Arbery’s birthday.

Participants are asked to use the hashtag #IRunWithMaud on social media to show their support, and to use proper social distancing measures due to COVID-19.

Two people were arrested on Thursday in connection with Arbery’s death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were charged with murder and aggravated assault.

