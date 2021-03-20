Supporters rally for woman jailed after keeping restaurant open

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A group rallied Saturday to support a Holland restaurant owner who was jailed after ignoring the state’s most recent dine-in ban and subsequent suspension of her license.

The event started with a drive from Walker to the restaurant, Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria on Lincoln Avenue near US-31. Once there, supporters held a rally outside the business. The majority of people were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

“I think it’s one of the most important things we can do as freedom-loving Americans,” Audra Johnson of Grand Rapids, who was part of the crowd, said. “We can show our voice in support of a woman who absolutely deserves better than what she’s getting.”

“To me, it’s about corrupt courts, corrupt judges and government overreach,” fellow demonstrator Holly Dolph of Rockford said.

People gather outside Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland to protest the jailing of its owner after she ignored the state dine-in ban and a license suspension. (March 20, 2021)

A bench warrant was issued for Marlena Pavlos-Hackney March 4, by which point her food license had been suspended for more than a month but her restaurant was still open. After she refused to turn herself in, she was arrested Friday. An Ingham County judge told her that she would stay behind bars until she proves that she has closed her restaurant.

“Should the restaurant open up again, there will be another bench warrant issued immediately, another pickup order, 93 days (in jail) and $7,500 (in fines),” Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who made a name for herself while presiding over the 2018 sentencing of Larry Nassar, told Pavlos-Hackney. “I don’t know how long you want to do this, ma’am, but we can keep doing it all year long. You must abide by the law.”

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney sits in the courtroom during her arraignment, Friday March, 19, 2021, at the 30th Judicial Circuit Court in Lansing. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

In response, Pavlos-Hackney’s supporters on Friday boarded up her restaurant, put closed signs on the windows and surrounded it in caution tape in an effort to make it abundantly clear that it was closed.

Pavlos-Hackney’s attorney told News 8 he hopes to file a motion to get his client released as early as Monday.

As recently as Thursday, Marlena’s Bistro was bustling with business, with neither customers nor staff wearing masks or observing social distance, and Pavlos-Hackney was serving customers. She has argued she has a right to run her business as she sees fit.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney serves customers at her restaurant Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland. (March 18, 2021)

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, whose office is prosecuting her, disagrees, saying Pavlos-Hackney must follow public safety rules. While the COVID-19 mitigation measures are the most poignant right now, Nessel previously told News 8 that the case is about more than that.

“We have so many regulations on food safety and the health and safety or restaurants and it’s incredibly important. What if we disregarded all other rules that kept us safe from things like salmonella or other types of issues that could seriously impact our health?” Nessel said in a March 6 Zoom call. “We want restaurants to comply because we want to make safe that we’re safe when we eat in those places.”

On Friday, Judge Aquilina did not seem sympathetic to Pavlos-Hackney’s point of view.

“This is the wrong way to get publicity, it’s the wrong way to be a good citizen, it’s the wrong way to assist the public in a pandemic. We do not violate the law,” Aquilina told her.