Supreme Court blocks workplace vaccine mandate, MI chamber of commerce applauds move

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS)- – The US Supreme Court moved to block a federal mandate that would require workplaces with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or go through weekly testing.

The decision comes after the White House announced additional military health care teams would be deployed to hard-hit states like Michigan.

Ahead of the decision, many private employers were moving to create their own vaccination or test requirement in anticipation of the federal mandate being enforced. But the Michigan Chamber of Commerce released a statement saying that the court made a good call and that the Chamber was more concerned about the logistic challenge the mandate would have caused.

“We all know that tests are in short supply, I went through that today with my own family in fact, and just real concerns on how employers will secure adequate testing to do that onsite or where they could possibly send employees during nonworking hours,” said Wendy Block with the Michigan Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber said its members will continue to encourage vaccinations and boosters among their staff and will continue to follow current health guidelines.