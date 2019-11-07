Supreme Court hears arguments in marijuana conviction

Back in 2011, police were looking for Richard Towne, who had a 10 count Felony Warrant out for his arrest.



State Police troopers went to his parents Livingston County home looking for him.



They had reason to believe he lived there.



“The fact he had a Michigan ID and that was the address given on the Michigan id and was good through 2012. 2 vehicles registered there..he received his mail there.” said William Worden, Prosecution for Livingston County.



Richard’s father Dennis wouldn’t let troopers in, but state police say they found something else.



“They detected what they believed would be marijuana smoke coming from the home and they decided to enter the home to seize the marijuana.” said Michael Skinner, Defense attorney.



Prosecutors say they found the suspects father, burning and flushing marijuana trying to get rid of it.



That is not what the defense is arguing.



“The 4th amendment protects our homes and our persons and our properties from unreasonable surges and seizures.” said Skinner.



Michael Skinner represents Dennis Towne and says his client denied troopers the right to come in.



They were required get a warrant before entering.



“There were so many things that police did wrong in this case. I think its important to have those guidelines, so police know what they should and should not do.”



But the prosecutors say the troopers followed the rules.



“This occurred back in 2011 we didn’t have the standards that were developed later. These officers are operating under their knowledge of the 4th amendment in search and seizure law at that time.” Worden added.



The Court will consider what they heard today and work on a decision.