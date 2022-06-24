WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released a statement saying that the decision is crushing.

This is devastating. Michigan’s dangerous abortion ban could go back into effect — making abortion a felony in Michigan. My pending lawsuit to protect abortion access is more urgent than ever. I will continue to fight like hell. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The governor and other officials have been predicting this outcome for months. Both Whitmer and Planned Parenthood have been fighting a 1931 law that would be a near total abortion ban.

In May, a Michigan court stopped the enforcement of the state’s 1931 law. However, the Michigan Supreme Court said in May it wants more information from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about her request to erase a state abortion ban from decades ago.

The law states anyone with intent to cause a miscarriage by using medicine, drugs, or any instrument, unless to preserve the woman’s life, shall be guilty of a felony, and in the case a pregnancy is terminated, the offense shall be deemed manslaughter.

United State Congressman Tim Walberg released a statement Friday celebrating the decision from the high court.

“Today’s ruling is a tremendous victory for life. For years, so many of us in the pro-life movement have fought for and marched to protect the unborn, and this decision validates those tireless efforts. God’s most precious gift is that of life and it is the very first unalienable right listed in our Declaration of Independence. By overturning Roe v. Wade, our nation will have an opportunity to better live up to this foundational ideal. The Court’s decision rightly returns power to the state level, and in the days ahead, it is critical that we continue the important work of standing for the sanctity of life.” Rep. Tim Walberg

Here in Ingham County, clerk Barb Byrum has issued a statement condemning the decision.

“Today is a dark day in our country’s history. This ruling marks one of the most egregious decisions made by such an august body, one that chooses to actively remove rights from women throughout this country. The ruling today sets women back 50 years, to a time when they did not have safe and ready access to health care and did not have autonomy over their bodies. This ruling will do nothing to reduce the number of abortions in this country, but rather force those that seek this medical care to hide in the shadows and obtain unsafe abortions outside of medical facilities. To be absolutely clear, this ruling’s only impact will be to put women’s lives in jeopardy, unnecessarily. In Michigan, there is a long history of straight, white, Republican men trying to inflict their ideological and religious dogma on the rest of us; silencing those who dare to stand against them. I count myself proud to have been a part of that opposition ten years ago when they silenced me on the floor of the Michigan House of Representatives during a debate on an anti-abortion bill, and I am proud to continue to stand with those fighting to get reproductive freedom on the ballot. What those who are cheering have failed to realize is that they are vastly outnumbered, and while they have engineered a victory today through manipulation of the judicial nominating process, they will eventually lose the war on this issue. Vast majorities of the voting population disagree with the justices in their opinion today and voters will make those disagreements known at the ballot box, during this and every election until womens’ medical rights are restored.” Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum

The official decision on Friday, one that was unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to opinion polls.