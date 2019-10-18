Survey: Doubts about 2020 Census higher with minorities

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, a worker gets ready to pass out instructions in how fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. Democrats are quick to blame President Donald Trump’s single-minded efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act for the increase in the nation’s uninsured rate. But census numbers suggest other explanations as well, from the administration’s immigration crackdown to the strong job market (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A new survey says 84% of Americans definitely or probably plan to answer the questions on the 2020 Census.

But the Pew Research Center survey released Friday also says that around 16% of Americans express some doubts about responding next spring.

The hesitancy in participating in the head count was higher in black, Hispanic and low-income communities – which all have either been either undercounted or considered hard to count in past censuses.

The Pew survey found no differences between Democrats and Republicans regarding awareness and plans to participate.

The 2020 Census will determine how many congressional seats each state gets and guide the allocation of hundreds of billions of dollars of federal funding.

The survey was conducted online among 6,878 adults, in English and Spanish, last month.