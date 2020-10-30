Survey: Most people are avoiding trick-or-treating this year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tomorrow is Halloween and while many ghosts and goblins are eager for candy, many of them will not be out trick-or-treating this year due to COVID-19.

A new survey finds that more than half of children in the U.S. will not be out this year.

56% of families plan to stay at home and watch a scary movie.

30% said they will be just leaving candies in bowls outside their house to allow for social distancing.

33% said they plan to turn off their lights and not take part.

12% plan to take part in trunk-or-treating events.

While trick-or-treating is allowed in Michigan on Halloween, the state health officials and CDC are encouraging people to stay safe.

If you do out out, they recommend several health and safety guidelines, starting with costume masks, which are not a substitute for cloth masks.

And of course, social distancing.

While everyone wants a sweet treat on Halloween, some parents will be playing it safe and not taking their kids out and turning off their porch lights saying their family will be celebrating in a new way.

“So for Halloween Were doing a little party in our yard. Keeping it socially distant, were doing some bounce houses campfire tent, some walking tacos just have some candy at home for them this year,” parent Zach Dowde said.

” We will not be trick or treating. So my oldest daughter who’s a junior at sexton- Kiera said mom we should just go to the grocery store and get some baking products. Bake from scratch Halloween cookies. I am not going to be passing out candy this year. I actually. because somebody’s behind me will be running in the other direction,” Keturah Bouyer, a parent said.

There were a lot of other people running from that. Now, if you are going trick-or-treating, be sure to check out WLNS.com for stories on safety guidelines and designated hours.