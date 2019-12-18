Survey shows boom in marijuana vaping among school kids

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A new survey shows about 1 out of 5 high school students in the U.S. have vaped marijuana in the past year.

The report out Wednesday found marijuana vaping has been growing faster than nicotine vaping.

The annual University of Michigan survey asked middle school and high school students about smoking, drinking and drugs.

Vaping nicotine is still more popular: about 1 in 4 high schoolers said they had done it at least once in the previous year. Overall, marijuana use _ in all its forms _ is holding steady among teens.