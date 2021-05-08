Suspect arraigned in Climax St. homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Brandon Michael Gearhart, the 30-year-old suspect in the 1100 block Climax St. homicide in Lansing was arraigned this morning in 54-A District court in front of Judge Alderson.

Judge Alderson denied his bond.

Gearhart is next scheduled in 54-A District court in front of Judge Ward for his Probable Cause Conference on May 20 at 9:30 a.m.

This comes one day after the Lansing Police Department announced they had identified a suspect in relation to the deadly shooting of 60-year-old Larry Willis Fields.

Fields was shot shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Climax St on April 21st.

When officers got on the scene, they found Fields suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

The suspect is a 30-year-old Lansing man, and is charged with: