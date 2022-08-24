EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence.

Novack was allegedly involved in a nearly 9-hour standoff with sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 22 that caused a shelter-in-place order to be given to Hamlin Township residents.

Numerous departments were involved in the standoff, including the Charlotte Police Department, the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad, the Michigan State Police K9 teams, the Lansing Police Department, and Michigan Department of Natural Resources officers.

Novack’s bail was set at $500,000.