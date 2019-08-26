Suspect arrested after 3 hour manhunt in St. Johns

Schools were locked down and people were told to lock their doors, during a 3 hour manhunt in Clinton County.



It all began around 10:00 A.M. this morning on Whittemore rd, east of downtown St. Johns.



“At one point there was like 7 vehicles parked right in this area.” said Mandi Smith, Witness.



Witnesses say they did not think much of it at the time.



“I heard they were looking for someone, but I guess I didn’t realize he ran.”

A person who lives nearby said the suspect ditched and hat in his yard.



“Upon walking on my property i found that baseball cap. So i called the police and they came over. They walked the property and told me to go in the house, then found the sweatshirt underneath my boat.” said John Wellford, Witness.



Several schools in the area were put on lock down.



People were told to stay inside while police searched.



A few hours later, officers caught him.



Sources say they 41-year-old man was wanted for several warrants out of Nebraska.



Those charges include vehicular homicide and armed robbery plus more.



The man is facing several charges tonight and is expected to be arraigned tomorrow