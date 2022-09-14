EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A suspect has been arrested after a long car and foot chase, in which several police departments provided their assistance.

The chase began on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Eaton County Deputies were advised by Eaton County dispatch at around 8 a.m. that the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit of a vehicle heading into Eaton County.

According to dispatch, the driver of the suspect car was shooting at the deputies following it.

However, Eaton County Deputies were able to carefully set up stop sticks, which were successful.

The suspect’s car then came to a stop in the 7000 block of E. 5 Point Hwy.

The suspect then took off on foot and was quickly retrieved as well as arrested by Springport Police.

Several departments helped Calhoun County in the chase including the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Eaton Rapids Police, and others.