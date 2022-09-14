ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said a driver who led them on a chase through several counties also fired shots at deputies.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office got word that a suicidal subject led police on a chase in Branch County and had fired shots at deputies earlier that day but had gotten away.

Around 7:30 p.m., the suspect’s cell phone pinged near the Village of Home in Calhoun County. A deputy found him in a vehicle on 25 ½ Mile Road near J Drive South in Albion Township. When deputies tried to stop the suspect, he drove away. Deputies said that the suspect fired a handgun from the driver-side window several times during the chase.

Deputies chased the subject into Jackson, Ingham and Eaton Counties. The vehicle finally came to a stop on 5 Point Highway near Freeman Road in Hamlin Township when it hit spike strips. The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran on foot, holding the gun. Officers stopped him at the back of a home where he surrendered.

No one was reported injured in the chase or shootings, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 39-year-old suspect is from Monroe. He was lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on several charges, deputies said.