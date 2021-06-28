Suspect arrested, charged in death of Lansing teen

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A 17-year-old in Lansing is facing charges of open murder, in relation to the shooting death of 17-year-old Jemaris Jarmel Leek Jr.

According to the Ingham County Prosecutor, Jaydin Devon Wilder was arraigned on Saturday. He was arrested by the Lansing Police Department on Friday. Detectives working the case had previously identified him as a suspect in the

Wilder is accused of shooting and killing Leek on June 16th in the 2900 block of East Jolly.

Wilder is due back in court next month. He’s being held without bond.