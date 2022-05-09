LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Over the weekend, 19-year-old Kalen Mathews was gunned down in Lansing. It was the 9th homicide in the city this year.

Tonight, police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to this case.

Mathews was killed last Friday night in the area of Bensch St. and Malcolm X St. When police arrived, they found him in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He passed away at the scene.

6 News spoke to his grandmother Judy Page who he lived with for the last three years of his life. She says Mathews was a huge help to her during a tough time in her life.

Page adds that Mathews had a ton of accomplishments, with hopes of someday joining the Air Force.

“He loved to volunteer. He volunteered as an election worker for the elections. He did the mobile food pantries; he was active in the Explorers when he was 14 years old. He loved sports, whether it was basketball, football, soccer. He was really a jack of all trades. [He was a] very respectful young man, [we] really really loved him. He was very loved by his family,” Page said. “He was very focused, he had a lot of goals. I want the young people out there to know that it is very important to make good decisions when you’re young. Because if you think you’re gonna live forever, you’re wrong.”

Police have arrested a suspect, who they confirm is a juvenile. He’s currently at the Ingham County Youth Home awaiting charges.