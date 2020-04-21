Suspect at large after shooting near CMU

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) – Students at Central Michigan University have been warned to be on the lookout after a shooting near campus.
Mount Pleasant Public Safety confirmed to WNEM that one person was injured in the shooting.
The university sent out a voicemail alerting students that a shooting occurred at Colony Apartments located at 1811 Edgewood Drive.
According to the message, the shooter is still at large.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
