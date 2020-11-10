Suspect, victim named in fatal hit-and-run in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has identified the person who was struck by a vehicle on S. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd near Holmes Rd and later died as 49-year-old Lansing man Patrick Joseph Davidowicz.
The driver of the vehicle left the accident scene and was found a short time later and arrested by Lansing Police. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Lansing man Dale Patrick Tufnell Jr.
Tufnell Jr. charged and arraigned in 54-A District court on the following:
CHARGE:
Count 1: Operated while Intoxicated
Count 2: Fail to stop at an Accident when at fault resulting in death
Count 3: Police Officer – Fleeing 3rd degree – vehicle code.
BOND:
$25,000.00 Cash/Surety
Tufnell Jr. is next scheduled in 54-A District court on Nov. 20 at 8:30 a.m.