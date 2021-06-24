Suspected Clinton County home invader arraigned in district court

BINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home invasion in the 1000 block of W. Taft Rd in Bingham Township on June 23.

The suspected home invader was identified today as 52-year-old Eliasar Flores and was arraigned in 65th District Court in St. Johns today.

On Wednesday, the homeowner called 911 and said Flores tried to tie them up and assault them, but the two people inside were able to fight him off and get him out of the house.

Flores then fled the scene in a pickup truck and was found a short time later by Clinton County Deputies and the Michigan State Police.

According to officials, Flores appeared to be under the influence when officials took him into custody.

Flores is being charged with Home Invasion 1st degree, Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd degree, Breaking and Entering with Intent, Possession of Methamphetamine, Habitual Offender and Parole Violation.

He is being held at the Clinton County Jail on No Bond and next court date of July 8th, 2021