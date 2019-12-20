Suspicious death of man killed with crossbow

CHICAGO (WLNS) - United Airlines settled a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency announced today.

The lawsuit alleged that a United captain frequently posted explicit images of a flight attendant to multiple websites. The incidents which happened for years included references to her name, home airport and the airline’s tagline “Fly the Friendly Skies.”

The federal agency maintains that United failed to prevent and correct the pilot’s behavior, even after the flight attendant made numerous complaints and provided substantial evidence to the airline of the pilot’s conduct.

The agency also asserted that the pilot was allowed to retire with benefits despite initiation of a criminal prosecution by the U.S. attorney’s office under federal internet stalking laws.

The Chicago-headquartered airline operator agreed to pay monetary damages of $321,000, plus attorney’s fees for the flight attendant and to provide notice to company employees of their protections under Title VII.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed suit after first attempting to reach a voluntary settlement through its conciliation process.