SW Michigan man faces 15 charges after poached bucks found

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A beautiful white-tailed buck in the Michigan forest. The archery deer season starts up around the state Oct. 1. Courtesy: Michigan DNR

DECATUR, Mich. (AP) — The discovery of nine poached trophy bucks in a barn has led to 15 state wildlife charges against a southwestern Michigan man, authorities said.

Police investigating an October domestic violence complaint discovered the bucks in a barn in the Van Buren County village of Decatur.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said the man is suspected of driving his truck through fields, shining a light on the deer and shooting them.

Justin Ernst, 33, Decatur, was arraigned Nov. 9 in 7th District Court in Paw Paw and is scheduled to reappear in court on Dec. 20. He is free on bond. He faces up to $59,500 in reimbursement to the state if convicted.

The charges against Ernst include nine counts of taking game illegally, four weapons counts and one count each of hunting with a revoked hunting license and obtaining a hunting license when ineligible.

It wasn’t clear whether Ernst has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar