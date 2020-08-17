Swimmers caught in Lake Michigan rip current rescued

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Two men have been rescued from Lake Michigan after they were caught in a rip current while swimming.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office says the 34-year-old and 32-year-old men were at Holland State Park in western Michigan’s Park Township early Sunday evening when they were swept into deeper water.

A jet ski operator was able to get one of the men to a pier where bystanders began cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

He was taken to a hospital and was listed in serious condition.

Another jet ski operator was able to take the second man to a beach where he was evaluated by paramedics. He was not hospitalized.

