IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Out of seemingly nowhere, a tornado warning was issued in Clinton and Ionia counties Monday evening.

The storm turned severe quite quickly, but luckily the damage was relatively low considering the caliber of the storm.

The National Weather Service has now confirmed that a “weak” tornado did in fact touch down in Lake Fenton. The estimated peak wind was 65 mph and started at 11:33 p.m. and ended at 11:42 p.m.

Despite the lack of damage, there were some very crazy videos of the storm captured, including from WLNS viewers.

Scroll through the videos below to see some sweet shots.

NORTH ADAMS

Credit: Charles Gruesbeck and Kimberly Yates Burke

LANSING

Credit: Randa Lee

FENTON

Credit: WJRT