Take a look: Waterspout spotted on Straits of Mackinac

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WLNS) –A waterspout was spotted near the Mighty Mac in the Straits of Makinac Friday.

An awesome Friday weather event with a waterspout visible today from the @MackinacBridge! pic.twitter.com/tZggyYtvBr — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) October 16, 2020

The Mackinac Bridge Authority posted two photos of the eye-catching phenomena on Twitter.

Our media partners at MLIVE report that Kipp Vaughn, who runs social media for the MBA, said this is the first waterspout he’s seen near the bridge in his more than three years working in the area. He took the photos at 12:05 p.m. on Friday.

“It’s the first one I’ve seen,” he said. “It doesn’t happen very often. I was thrilled to get it in a photo with the bridge.”

National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologists consider forecasting waterspouts during the late summer and fall whenever large, cool air masses overspread the waters of the Great Lakes.

Water temperature, air temperature, moisture, and wind speed in the lowest several thousand feet of the atmosphere are among the parameters forecasters assess when determining the likelihood of waterspouts. Waterspouts become favorable when water temperatures are warm, the air is cold and moist, and wind speeds are relatively light.