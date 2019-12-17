Take a tour of a 9,500-square-foot Michigan log home with over 220 Christmas trees and about 60,000 ornaments

BLACKMAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – A crash earlier this week in Blackman Township killed a 58-year-old man as well as seriously injured his wife and a 2-year-old girl who were also in the vehicle.

Pennie Atkins hit two trees when her vehicle left the road on Sunday, Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Director Mike Jester said. Her husband, Douglas, was pronounced dead at the scene, Jeser said.

The 58-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl, who was also in the vehicle, were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health by ambulance with serious injuries, he said.

The crash is under investigation and could possibly be the result of a medical incident, Jester said.

The girl was pinned in the vehicle and needed to be cut out, Jester said. She was properly fastened in a car seat, he said.

“We credit the car seat for probably saving her life,” Jester said.

Pennie is currently in fair condition at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Communications Specialist Vicky Lorencen said today. The girl’s condition is unavailable, according to reports from our media partners at MLive.