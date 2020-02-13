Take an inside look at MSU head coach Mel Tucker’s contract

Mel Tucker, Michigan State University’s new head football coach, has plenty of reasons to lead the Spartans to success.

Millions of reasons, it turns out.

A look at Tucker’s contract with Michigan State shows that the former University of Colorado head coach will make a base salary of $3.8 million per year.

That’s not a bad start but it’s only the start.

He will get another $1.2 million for television and radio shows, apparel and for making personal appearances.

Tucker will also be paid $100,000 each year from footwear and apparel suppliers for the football program through agreements negotiated by the University.

And the contract even includes fringe benefits.

He gets the use of two automobiles , membership in a country club of his choice, six football season tickets for his personal use and four season tickets for hockey, men’s and women’s basketball games.

He and his family will also get tickets on the team plane, in addition to the use of a private plane for personal use for up to 25 hours per year.

>>>Here is a pdf copy of Mel Tucker’s contract

Ready for some incentives?

Coach Tucker has a laundry list of performance bonuses that will pay off when the Spartans have successful seasons.

Those incentives include $100,000 if the team wins the Big Ten and another $100,000 if the Spartans win the Big Ten conference game.

His contract also includes a total of $1,475,000 in bonuses, including $25,000 for being named Big Ten Coach of the Year, $75,000 for playing in a bowl game and $375,000 for winning the College Football Championship game.

And what does he get for coaching 12 consecutive months? There’s an extra $400,000 for that.

Now Spartan fans are waiting to see if Tucker, who started on his coaching path in 1997 as a MSU graduate assistant under Nick Saban, will be worth the money the University is paying out.