Talk turns tough between Biden and construction workers in Detroit

There was some blunt talk today when Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden got into a discussion while visiting an auto plant being built in Detroit.

WATCH: "You’re full of sh*t," @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right."



"I support the Second Amendment," Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

According to an exclusive 6 News poll, Biden holds a commanding lead over Bernie Sanders as voters head to the polls in today’s Michigan Primary.