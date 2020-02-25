Team Bloomberg on defense as vandals attack multiple offices including two in Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – Multiple acts of vandalism at Bloomberg election offices have recently happened around the Midwest, Tennessee and Utah.

Two incidents have now happened in Michigan, one in Flint and one in Ann Arbor.

Team Bloomberg, a verified account that is part of the official campaign of Mike Bloomberg, has responded to the incidents with “America deserves better.”

