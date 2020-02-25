Team Bloomberg on defense as vandals attack multiple offices including two in Michigan

Police continue to investigate the death of Cameron Kasprzycki.

His father found the 14-year-old dead in their driveway on Friday night.

The Jackson Police Department says they think someone killed Cameron at his home on the city's North-East Side.

They also think there might be a witness.

6 News just didn't talk to police, we also spoke with people who say the community is still trying to cope.

"He was adored..very bright and funny..charismatic..young man..he had big hopes and dreams." Said Brady Cook, Superintendent for Michigan Center Schools.

Cook was Cameron's principal at Michigan Center.

"He would find himself in the principals office every once in awhile and he just had a deemener about him and a smile. That no matter what he just done, you wanted to root for him." Cook added.

Some people say, you could always find Cameron on the basketball court or on the field.