“Tech Neck” considered health crisis among experts

Did you know? When the head is titled 15 degrees forward, the effect of the head’s weight is 27 pounds, by 60 degrees, the effect of the head’s weight can reach up to 60 pounds, according to a study by the Spine Hospital in New York.
If you spend hours hunching over a computer or hunching down at a smartphone, you likely know the pain you get in your shoulders, upper back and neck.
In this week’s Tech Tuesday, Melissa Brennan and Andrea Marcellus, creator of a fitness app, explain the damaging effects technology has on our own necks.