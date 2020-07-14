Tech Tuesday: Lawmakers work on microchip protections

Technology is all around us, especially with the ongoing pandemic — from work meetings to family gatherings. With technology comes convenience, but one Michigan lawmaker is being proactive when it comes to privacy.

Bronna Kahle of the 57th District is behind what’s known as the Microchip Protection Act, it protects the privacy rights of Michigan workers and promotes further growth for job providers as it relates to convenient technology in the workplace, specifically, microchipping.

The Microchip Protection Act is about proactively protecting employees from being forced to take a chip as a condition of employment.

The Act now moves onto the Michigan Senate for consideration.