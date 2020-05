East Lansing, MI (WLNS) – BRITE Bites is a local startup by founder, Bri Macarick, that focuses on all-natural treats with a focus on giving people an easy way to get probiotics.



BRITE Bites not only released a new at-hone DIY kit amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Bri raised money for local hospitals and frontline workers.



Check out BRITE Bites for more information and how to get yourself some.