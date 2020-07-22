Tech Tuesday: Phone app helps scientists understand ticks

Ticks can be very dangerous in spreading harmful diseases.

An associate professor at MSU is one of the driving forces behind a new app, called the Tick App.

Not only does it have an encyclopedia of information on ticks, but it also turns users into citizen scientists.

Users can input information while they’re out and about right from their devices. The idea is that if you or your pet get a tick, you can not only look it up to see if it’s harmful, but you can also send the exact location you noticed it, and where you believe to have gotten in, to local scientists with the push of a button.