Tecumseh Homicide suspected arrested in Florida

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) The Michigan State Police announced today that they have arrested James Allan for the suspected murder of his wife, Amy Allan, in Tecumseh in 2018.

The Tecumseh Police Department were called to a possible suicide by hanging in 2018 but were suspicious of the situation and requested that the Michigan State Police assisted in the investigation..

A warrant was eventually issued on Oct. 16, 2020 and on Oct. 19, 2020 Allan was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Ocala, Florida.

On Nov. 6, 2020, Allan waived extradition and was taken to Michigan, where his bond was set at $10 million.