Ted Nugent tests positive for COVID-19, says he has pretty bad symptoms

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Rock star Ted Nugent announced on Facebook Live Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after having flu-like symptoms for nearly two-weeks.

Nugent said that he felt like he was dying because he felt so sick.

“I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days and I thought I was dying,” Nugent said in his live video. “I was tested positive today. I’ve got a stuffed up head, body aches. My God, what a pain in the a–. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days. But I did. I crawled.”

Nugent then went on to use racist language about the virus before giving debunked reasons why he hasn’t taken the vaccine.

Nugent has been vocal that he isn’t scared of COVID-19 and said this on Facebook on April 7.

“I ain’t scared of nothing,” Nugent said on Facebook on April 7. “This year’s tour is cancelled again. Dirty lying scam. Smoking mirrors. COVID-19 freaks.”

“I guess I would ask you, because I’m addicted to truth, logic and common sense and my common sense meter would demand the answer to. Why weren’t we shut down for COVID one through 18? COVID 1-18 didn’t shut anything down, but whoa, COVID-19, even though it’s 99.8% survivable. Why didn’t we shut down for the AIDS epidemic or the flu or influenza every year?”

“They’ve claimed 500,000 people have died from COVID-19. BS!”