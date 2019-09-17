Ted Nugent voices concern over deer and elk baiting ban

Rock guitarist Ted Nugent, an avid hunter, is in Lansing today to speak out against legislation affecting using bait for deer and elk hunting.

The state’s Natural Resources Commission issued a ban on baiting or feeding deer and elk in August 2018 amid concerns about the spread of chronic wasting disease.

Nugent told lawmakers Tuesday that a ban won’t stop deer from “swapping spit.” He says they eat from the same trees and plants.

There are questions being raised about the science used to enact the baiting ban and there are baiting advocates who are not convinced that a ban will prevent or reduce the spread of CWD within deer and elk populations.

Nugent gave testimony to the House Government Operations Committee regarding House Bill 4687, a plan introduced by Rep. Michele Hoitenga to halt the overregulation of deer and elk hunting activity in Michigan.