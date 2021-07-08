Teen dead, 4 hurt after crash involving alcohol in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- An 18-year-old is dead, and several people are hospitalized following a crash involving two people believed to be influenced by alcohol in Lansing.

According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to the crash shortly before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Martin L. King Jr. Blvd and West Northrup Street.

One vehicle was carrying a 24-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She was the driver and lone occupant of the car.

The other vehicle was carrying four people, including an 18-year-old woman who was driving, two 18-year-old women, and a 9-year-old girl. Police say one of the 18-year-old passengers died in the crash, the driver and other 18-year-old were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The 9-year-old was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, they believe both drivers were speeding and under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600