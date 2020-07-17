Teen dies in fatal motorcycle crash in Lansing

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A 14-year-old is dead after a motorcycle crash Friday on Mount Hope between Rundle and Fletcher in Lansing, according to the Lansing Police Department.

A 33-year-old is in serious condition following the crash.

Police report both the individuals were riding on the motorcycle when the crash occurred.

Mount Hope remains closed between Fletcher and Rundle Rd. Authorities sent out an alert around 3:30 pm saying the road would be closed for an “extended amount of time” because of the accident and they hope to re-open the road before 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. 6 News will update you with more details as information becomes available.