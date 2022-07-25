EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A teen is facing charges for carrying an unregistered gun in Eaton County on Saturday, officials say.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing post said they made a traffic stop on I-96 that ultimately led to them finding the unregistered gun with a 30 round magazine.

Charges will be sought against a 17-year-old from Lansing for carrying a concealed weapon, MSP said.

This information was shared on the MSP First District Twitter page.

At this time that is all the details we have. If we learn more we will update you on-air and online.