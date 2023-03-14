HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — A teen was taken into custody after a loaded gun was found in their backpack at Holt High School Tuesday, officials with Ingham County said.

Around 1:45 p.m. a resource officer was told by an administration member at Holt HS they had found and recovered a handgun that was in the backpack of a student.

Officials said the student was separated from the backpack and they quickly were able to figure out it had a loaded handgun.

At that point, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate and a 16-year-old male was taken into custody and lodged at the Ingham County Youth Home.

The report on this incident will be forwarded to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for possible criminal charges, officials said.

“Sheriff Wriggelsworth would like to recognize the astute and decisive actions of the Holt Security Team for their actions reference this incident,” a release from Ingham County said.