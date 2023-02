LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Tobin has confirmed that the victim is Michael Robert Pape Jr.

Pape was 17 years old.

“The extreme damage to the house in conjunction [with] the structural instability, investigation efforts are very difficult,” said Tobin.

Tobin added that the investigation is still ongoing and that it may take “several weeks” to determine the cause of the fire.