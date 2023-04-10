LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A teen is once again lacing up her dancing shoes after a car crash sent her to the hospital with a long road to recovery.

A car crash almost a year ago put a stop of any of Rima Hafez’s dance routines at Dance City West.

At least for a while.

She suffered a broken neck, jaw, femur, fractured nose, and more. But that didn’t stop her.

She’s recovered and is in good spirits. And her dad couldn’t thank her doctors and first responders enough.

“I started smiling. She was like a newborn. That’s how excited I was that she’s back,” Mohamed Hafez said. “To this day, every time I remember it, I get emotional about it.”

Rima and her family said the doctors at Sparrow were wonderful. And she’s now planning for her next competition.