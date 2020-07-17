Teen locked up over school work; school disagrees with judge

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – A suburban Detroit school district says no student should be punished for missed work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement comes two days after a news organization reported that a judge placed a teenager in juvenile detention.

ProPublica reported that the 15-year-old girl has been in Oakland County’s Children’s Village since mid-May for violating probation in a case involving allegations of assault and theft.

A judge cited a “failure to submit to any schoolwork and getting up for school.”

The Birmingham school district says it’s not a party in the case. The district says students shouldn’t be punished for problems during the sudden switch to online learning.

