Teen reaches plea deal linked to 2 bodies in Michigan river

Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A teenager is awaiting sentencing after reaching a plea deal on murder charges linked to the 2018 discovery of two bodies found under a door floating in a Michigan river.

Police say 32-year-old Rodney Harden Jr. and 19-year-old Tedmundo Meeks, both of Flint, were found July 12, 2018, in the Flint River.

Two other people face charges. Twenty-five-year-old Robert Wheeler faces charges including first-degree murder. Forty-eight-year-old Melinda Kelly is charged with tampering with evidence and being an accessory after the fact.

