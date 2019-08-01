Teen reaches plea deal linked to 2 bodies in Michigan river

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS/MLive/AP/CNN) — The latest on the second round of Democratic presidential primary debates in Detroit.

Tonight's debate comes 24 hours after another set of 10 Democrats debated, fiercely at times, over the direction of their party.

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is going after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for not promising enough change to the country’s structure.

President Donald Trump is also the target of opening statements at the second night of the Detroit debates.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet says Trump “frankly doesn’t give a damn about your kids or mine.”

Harris is repeating her pledge to “prosecute the case” against Trump, while Biden is sticking to his promise to “restore the soul of this country” after four years of Trump.