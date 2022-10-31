JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Jackson Saturday night, police said.

Around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of Pringle Ave.

When the officers arrived, they found a male on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. There was also a large crowd in the area and there appeared to be a party on the block, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Police have since identified the victim as 17-year-old John Johnson.

At this time no arrests have been made in the incident and the investigation is in the early stages, police said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.