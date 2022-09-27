LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For years, teenage traffic deaths have been on the rise, but just recently a new report from Zutobi shows that these deaths are at their highest in nearly a decade.

Zutobi’s latest report shows the number of teen road deaths has increased by 19.5% in 2020 reaching 2,966 fatalities.

Their report shows the most common age group dying in crashes ranges from ages 15-20.

Officials point to three main causes of crashes: alcohol, speeding, and distracted driving, with the most common distraction being phones.

According to Zutobi’s report, speaking on the phone increases your risk of a crash by two times, and texting increases it by up to six times.

In order to reduce the number of teens dying in crashes, authorities with the Michigan State Police suggest setting good habits early on, eliminating distractions, and being responsible.