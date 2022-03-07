LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two teens have been arrested for vandalizing cars on Lansing’s west side.

Lansing Police say they were called to the 100 block of Huron St. around 11:55 Sunday night for reports of a car being damaged.

Officers talked with the owner of the car, who gave them a description of the two subjects they saw.

Other officers who were helping then noticed ‘several’ more cars in the area that had similar damages. Witnesses gave the same description of the two subjects and their car that were seen on Huron St.

A short time later, police say they were able to find the suspects car and made a traffic stop.

A 16-year-old male and 19-year-old male that matched the victims’ descriptions were arrested without incident and taken to the Lansing Police Detention Center, police say.

Both are facing charges of malicious destruction of property to multiple cars.