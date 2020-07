A group of teens in maine set out for some deep-sea fishing.

And came back with a whale of a tale to tell.

The trio hooked a 700-pound Bluefin Tuna.

And battled the monstrous fish for seven hours, trading off reeling duties as they tried.

It was too big to bring on the boat, so the teens towed it to the shore, where it measured a whopping 9-plus-feet long.

It scored the group $2,000 from a seafood distributor