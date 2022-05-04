LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Four years and eight years at most is how long a 17-year-old and 13-year-old were sentenced for the shooting death of Trina Coolman’s son, Noah Sisung.

“It’s a slap to the face. It’s like we were re-victimized all over again,” Coolman said.

Both were charged with murder, but they were able to plead guilty to lesser charges.

The 13-year-old was charged with intent to rob while armed and involuntary manslaughter.

The 17-year-old was charged with assault with intent to rob while armed and accessory after the fact of a felony.

Coolman has been outspoken against the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for not trying the two teens in adult court and for accepting the plea deals.

“When you kill somebody it’s okay as long as you’re not 18 yet. What kind of message is that sending?” she said.

The teens were sentenced to a youth detention center and can be held there until they turn 21.

But, they could get out earlier. Once they turn 19-years-old, they have hearings every six months to determine if they should remain in custody.

“I didn’t know that they could begin releasing them at 19, which puts the 17-year-old at a year and a half potentially,” Coolman said.

She said the punishment does not match the crime.

“A year and a half and five years. I mean people go to jail longer for a DUI,” Coolman said.

She says at yesterday’s sentencing, the teens and their mothers apologized to her.

But, Coolman says it’s going to be a while before she can accept their words.

“We’re stuck with this for the rest of our lives. To tell me you’re sorry when you behaved that way. It just doesn’t ring true,” Coolman said.

Now that the sentences are in, Coolman is trying to figure out how to move forward.

“It will take time. I don’t know how or when I’ll ever be able to breathe from this,” Coolman said.