Tens of millions of dollars available to pay Michigan water bills

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Consumers Energy are teaming up to inform Michiganders who cannot pay their water bills on how to apply for financial relief.

Nessel and Consumers Energy say the financial support will come from “ten of millions of dollars in federal, state and local dollars.”

“No one should go without warmth or comfort in their own home when they can have access to so many dollars here in Michigan, starting with a single phone call. We know February’s brutal cold is leaving our friends and neighbors with high energy bills, but they should know they can take action now that can make a huge difference.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

“Consumers Energy is working right now to help many Michiganders who could use support due to the twin challenges of the pandemic and the cold snap. The new federal stimulus and other sources are making tens of millions of dollars available to help with energy bills.” Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience

Nessel and Michigan’s largest energy provider are teaming up after two weeks of especially cold temperatures in February caused furnaces to run more often than usual. The cost of that heat will be reflected in customer bills that are arriving this month.

Consumers Energy and the attorney general are both reaching out to the public and are promoting resources to help Michiganders. People who are struggling with energy bills should call 2-1-1, a free service that connects people with nonprofit agencies in communities across the state. They can also go to mi211.org.

Other ways to get help

· Apply for State Emergency Relief (SER) at michigan.gov/mibridges.

· Contact Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 to make payment arrangements.

· Apply for a Home Heating Credit at michigan.gov/treasury.

Consumers Energy alone has provided $15 million since last fall to help customers pay bills.